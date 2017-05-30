National Politics

May 30, 2017 1:22 AM

Future uncertain for Nevada tuition, school supply vouchers

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

The future is uncertain for a Nevada program to provide public assistance for private school tuition, textbooks, uniforms, tutors and other costs as state leaders continue to squabble over the details of the contentious issue.

Democratic legislative leaders gave three hours' notice Monday afternoon of the Legislature's first public hearing on Education Savings Accounts in over two years.

The hearing lasted three hours.

Parents and Republicans on one side argued fully implementing the 2015 program could help families of meager means afford to move their children from a public school to a private, home or specialized education program.

Democrats and other parents argued public accountability cannot adequately follow public dollars if they're spent at private institutions.

Lawmakers and staff left the hearing far further from a deal than they entered morning negotiations.

