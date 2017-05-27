11 Democrats, Republicans compete to succeed Christie in NJ

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Phil Murphy, a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, addresses a gathering in Woodbridge, N.J. New Jersey's Democratic and Republican voters go to the polls in just over a week, with 11 candidates competing in the state's Tuesday, June 6, 2017, primary to select each party's nominee for the November general election to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Mel Evans, File AP Photo