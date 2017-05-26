100 years after JFK's birth, descendants discuss his legacy

FILE - In this file photo dated Jan. 20, 1961, U.S. President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address at Capitol Hill in Washington, after taking the oath of office. That rallying cry from his inaugural address - "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country" - is etched both in stone and in the minds of generations of Americans. Kennedy didn't make it even halfway to 100 - a milestone he might have celebrated May 29, 2017 - but the slain U.S. president's legacy is being lived out by his descendants. AP Photo, File)