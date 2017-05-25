Legislature to seek dismissal of initiative law challenge

The attorney for the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature has told a judge they will seek to have a lawsuit challenging a new law targeting citizen initiatives thrown out of court.
Attorney David Cantelme told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joshua Rogers on Thursday that he doesn't believe the groups and voters challenging the law have a right to sue.
The lawsuit seeks to block the law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in April and was brought by advocates who have backed citizen initiatives in the past. They argue the extending a "strict compliance" standard to initiatives violates the Arizona Constitution.
Attorney Roopali Desai is seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the law.
Rogers set a full hearing on the case for mid-July.
