Student charged in water balloon prank pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old Minot High School student facing a criminal charge in a water balloon prank at school has pleaded not guilty in city adult court.
The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qfwqN2 ) Xavier Falcon faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. Two 17-year-old boys were charged in juvenile court with disorderly conduct.
The charges came after a water balloon fight last week in a school lunch room. Authorities say the teens disrupted the school environment and that water on the floor created a hazard. Superintendent Mark Vollmer says at least one student slipped and fell.
An online petition asking for the charges to be dropped has collected more than 1,700 signatures.
Falcon is scheduled for trial June 22.
