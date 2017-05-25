National Politics

May 25, 2017 2:59 AM

US Senate votes to name courthouse after Fred Thompson

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The U.S. Senate has voted to name the new federal courthouse in Nashville after the late actor-politician Fred Thompson.

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced the Senate's vote Wednesday leaves the final decision up to President Donald Trump. The House passed the resolution in March.

Thompson, a former senator, died in 2015. Alexander succeeded him in office.

Thompson was a Tennessee-trained lawyer, prosecutor, hard-driving Senate counsel during the Watergate hearings, as well as a movie and TV actor and fleeting presidential hopeful in 2008. He commanded audiences with a booming voice, folksy charisma and a 6-foot-6 frame.

Thompson starred in the "Law & Order" TV series and appeared in at least 20 motion pictures including "The Hunt for Red October" and "Die Hard II" while also fostering a lobbying career in Washington.

