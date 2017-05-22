Christie says he wouldn't have let Flynn in White House

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump's fired national security adviser would not have gotten into the White House's front door had he been elected.
Christie was asked Monday at a statehouse news conference in Trenton whether he felt vindicated after reports emerged that the two-term Republican governor had reservations about Flynn. Christie served as Trump's transition chairman until he was replaced by Vice President Mike Pence after the election.
Christie said he didn't "need to feel vindicated," but added that Flynn wasn't his "cup of tea."
A message left with Flynn's attorney wasn't immediately returned.
Trump appointed Flynn as his top national security aide in January, only to fire him less than a month later. Trump said Flynn misled top officials about his contacts with Russian officials.
