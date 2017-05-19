Vermont marijuana legalization bill heads to governor's desk

The legalization of recreational marijuana use in the state of Vermont is now in the hands of Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Vermont legislators sent their marijuana legalization bill to Scott's desk on Thursday, initiating a five-day countdown for Scott to decide whether to sign the legislation, veto the bill or let it become law without his signature.
Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2ry54P1 ) Scott has been lobbied by both supporters and opponents of the bill, which would legalize possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and allow Vermont residents to grow two mature marijuana plants.
At a press conference on Thursday, Scott was ambivalent, saying he's not opposed to the bill, but isn't sure Vermont should move forward until the state passes stronger highway safety measures.
