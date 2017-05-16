National Politics

May 16, 2017 8:47 PM

Phoenix man fatally shot after stabbing Tempe police officer

The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

A Phoenix man is dead after allegedly stabbing a Tempe police officer during a struggle and then being shot by another policeman.

Tempe police say the officers responded to a call about a knife-wielding man walking in the middle of a street around 7 a.m. Tuesday after he had crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

One policeman was stabbed when he confronted the suspect and a second officer fired several shots.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released yet.

They say the 19-year police veteran who was stabbed is in stable condition.

Police say the officer who fired his weapon is an 18-year department veteran.

They say the policeman unsuccessfully tried to turn on his body camera while drawing his gun.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image
Want a full-ride scholarship? Start here. 1:00

Want a full-ride scholarship? Start here.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos