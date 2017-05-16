Phoenix man fatally shot after stabbing Tempe police officer

A Phoenix man is dead after allegedly stabbing a Tempe police officer during a struggle and then being shot by another policeman.
Tempe police say the officers responded to a call about a knife-wielding man walking in the middle of a street around 7 a.m. Tuesday after he had crashed his vehicle into a parked car.
One policeman was stabbed when he confronted the suspect and a second officer fired several shots.
Police say the 25-year-old suspect later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released yet.
They say the 19-year police veteran who was stabbed is in stable condition.
Police say the officer who fired his weapon is an 18-year department veteran.
They say the policeman unsuccessfully tried to turn on his body camera while drawing his gun.
