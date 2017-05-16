National Politics

Iowa state Rep. Todd Prichard running for governor

The Associated Press
DAVENPORT, Iowa

Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard is joining the race for governor.

Prichard, a 42-year-old Democrat who grew up in Davenport, says he'll seek higher wages and help the middle class to expand. He says: "I know that we can do better."

Prichard says he'll also focus on improving educational opportunities in the state.

He won the seat for House District 52 in a special election in 2013. The district includes Floyd and Chickasaw counties.

The Democratic field for governor has grown in recent weeks. It includes former party chairwoman Andy McGuire and state Sen. Nate Boulton. Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and party activist Jon Neiderbach also say they're running. Businessman Fred Hubbell says he's considering a run as well.

