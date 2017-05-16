Delaware governor announces state Supreme Court nominee

Gov. John Carney announced he has nominated Gray F. Traynor to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Media outlets report Gov. John Carney announced Monday that Traynor will replace Justice Randy Holland, who is retiring after 31 years on the bench.
Gov. Carney says Traynor has the judgment and thoughtfulness necessary to serve on the court, and he looks forward to the Delaware Senate considering his nomination.
Delaware law requires political balance on the state's courts, so Gov. Carney had to select a Republican for the seat. The selection is one of the first chances for Gov. Carney to make his imprint on the judiciary.
Traynor has been an assistant public defender since 2015. From 1990 to 2014, he worked at Prickett, Jones & Elliot law firm.
