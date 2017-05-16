Police review board asks judge to enforce subpoenas

A panel of citizens tasked with looking into claims of police misconduct is asking a judge to force three Pittsburgh officers to testify before them.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qmsLLY ) the Citizen Police Review Board had asked the judge on Monday to enforce their subpoenas as they investigate an occasion where a suicidal woman was taken to jail, not to a hospital for treatment. She was accused of threatening the officers.
A lawyer for the officers said the board is not an independent body but an agency of the city. He said the agreement between the city and officers means they can't be compelled to testify.
The judge did not indicate when he would rule.
