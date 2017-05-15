National Politics

May 15, 2017 8:58 AM

Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.

Madigan revealed her 2018 plans last week during an unrelated news conference in Chicago. The Democrat is already the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history.

Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead. She's the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state "would not be well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

Lisa Madigan first took office in 2003.

