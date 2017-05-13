School-choice millions pumps into Pennsylvania campaigns

Wealthy school-choice advocates have sought to play a powerful role in Pennsylvania politics.
More than $10 million from school-choice advocates has made its way into Pennsylvania political campaigns in the past decade.
The AP analyzed the political contributions by the people who have been major contributors to advance school choice measures.
A little over $1.2 million has come from a group of some of the country's wealthiest people who have underwritten the political push for school choice.
That's dwarfed by contributions from a suburban Philadelphia trio.
In 2010, Arthur Dantchik, Joel Greenberg and Jeffrey Yass gave $5 million to help Philadelphia state Sen. Anthony Williams run for governor. He was third in the Democratic primary.
They then poured $7 million into helping Williams' campaign for Philadelphia mayor in 2015. Williams lost again.
