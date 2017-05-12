Capitol Police to honor officers who died in line of duty

U.S. Capitol Police officers will honor four of their colleagues who died in the line of duty.
The agency is holding its annual memorial service for the four officers on Friday at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. It's being held during National Police Week and is one of many such ceremonies around the country.
The Capitol police officers who've died while on duty are Sgt. Christopher Eney in 1984, Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson in 1998 and Sgt. Clinton Holtz in 2014.
Capitol police are responsible for law enforcement in the Capitol building and office complex and surrounding grounds.
