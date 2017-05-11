Public advocate nominee was charged with drunken driving

Members of a key legislative committee in Maine were aware that the nominee for a state post was arrested last year on a drunken driving charge but declined to discuss it in public hearings before giving him unanimous support.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2q5LsD9 ) that the status of the November charge against public advocate nominee Barry Hobbins is unclear. Hobbins, a former Democratic legislator, was nominated by Republican Gov. Paul LePage and is supported by the Energy and Utilities Committee.
A spokesman for the governor said he is not concerned about the arrest. The Democratic co-chairman of the energy committee also said it was irrelevant to the job.
Hobbins could not be reached for comment.
