May 10, 2017 3:58 AM

Final panel of new section of border fencing installed

The Associated Press
NACO, Ariz.

The final panel new border fencing has been installed along 7.5 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border near Naco in southeastern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the new barrier replaces outdated fencing aimed at only blocking pedestrian access.

The panels that comprise the replacement fence stand at least 18 feet above ground, and they're fastened together when installed.

CBP says planning for the project began four years ago and that funding was provided last year.

According to the agency, the replacement fence will help provide a strong barrier to illegal crossings and make it easier to detect illegal activities along the border.

