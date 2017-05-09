Denver DA: 3 police officers justified in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say three police officers were justified when they fatally shot a man who fired at them during a confrontation in Denver.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/EhVx6J District Attorney Beth McCann, in her first review of a police shooting since taking office in January, determined that no charges should be filed because the suspect fired his gun first and shot one of the officers in the face.
Two Aurora officers and a Denver officer were trying to arrest Juan Ramos outside of his home Nov. 8 after he was identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting about 30 minutes before. Ramos fired his .40-caliber handgun, hitting one of the Aurora officers in the cheekbone.
The officers returned fire, hitting Ramos 11 times.
Investigators determined that his gun was involved in the other fatal shooting.
