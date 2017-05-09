Republican Zack Taylor elected to vacant Oklahoma House seat

Republican Zack Taylor has dodged facing a runoff by a razor-thin margin to be elected to fill a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House serving Seminole and Pottawatomie counties.
With all 17 precincts in House District 28 reporting, Taylor garnered 50.48 percent of the vote to 48.16 percent by Democrat Steve Barnes and 1.36 percent by Libertarian Cody Presley.
Taylor would fill a seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole, who resigned days after winning re-election in November to accept a job with a conservative think tank.
In House District 75, Republican Tressa Nunley and Democrat Karen Gaddis won their primaries to advance to a special election to replace former Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned in February after being accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants.
