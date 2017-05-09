Alabama House debates new legislative districts

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday began what could be an all-night debate on new legislative districts as lawmakers try to comply with a court order to redraw the boundaries.
Republicans, who hold a majority in both chambers, have the numbers to ultimately approve the new map. Democrats, who argue that the plan is racially gerrymandered to maintain Republican control of Jefferson County, sought to delay a vote by asking for the bill to be read at length, a process projected to take at least 12 hours.
"The plans that we have before us are blatantly unconstitutional. They are gerrymandered like no other plan I have ever seen," said Rep. John Knight, D-Montgomery.
Federal judges in January ordered lawmakers to redraw lines before the 2018 elections. The order came after black lawmakers filed a lawsuit arguing African-American voters were "stacked and packed" into minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more likely to elect Republicans.
Rep. Randy Davis, R-Daphne, said he is confident the new plans would be upheld by the courts.
Davis said the map corrects problems found by the courts and complies with a recent U.S. Supreme Court redistricting decision in a Virginia case.
A major point of contention is partisan and racial control of Jefferson County, home to the state's largest city, Birmingham, which is majority black and often the focus of partisan disputes over legislation affecting local governments.
Knight argued that the districts of two white Republicans, who reside outside the county, were being stretched into the county to keep it under Republican control.
