Former restaurant owner accused of food stamp fraud

A former Oconomowoc (oh-KAHN'-noh-moh-walk) restaurant owner and another man are accused of food stamp fraud.
A criminal complaint says Albert Islami bought thousands of dollars in food for his restaurant, Buca All Day Eatery & Grill, with food stamp benefits from Adam Kuehn. Prosecutors say officials became suspicious when Kuehn allegedly requested 13 food stamp replacement cards.
The complaint says investigators looked into large purchases at SAM's Club on Kuehn's account. Authorities say surveillance video from SAM's showed Islami making the purchases. The Inspector General says he made nearly $7,000 in transactions from 2015 to 2016.
Court records do no list attorneys for the men.
