Ex-candidate sentenced to time served for threatening mom

A city council candidate who was defeated in the Omaha City Council primary election has been sentenced for threatening his mother.
Thirty-one-year-old D'Shawn Cunningham had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony. Prosecutors say he threatened his mother and other family members in an August letter. The mother was granted a protection order.
On Monday Cass County District Judge Michael Smith decided the 15 days Cunningham spent in jail after being charged was enough, so Smith sentenced him to time served.
