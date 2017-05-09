National Politics

May 09, 2017 6:54 AM

Ex-candidate sentenced to time served for threatening mom

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A city council candidate who was defeated in the Omaha City Council primary election has been sentenced for threatening his mother.

Thirty-one-year-old D'Shawn Cunningham had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony. Prosecutors say he threatened his mother and other family members in an August letter. The mother was granted a protection order.

On Monday Cass County District Judge Michael Smith decided the 15 days Cunningham spent in jail after being charged was enough, so Smith sentenced him to time served.

