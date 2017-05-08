National Politics

May 08, 2017 8:16 PM

Nevada Assembly honors former members Hettrick, Jeffrey

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

The Nevada Assembly is honoring two former members with inductions to the lower chamber's wall of distinction.

On Monday the chamber paid tribute to Assemblyman Lynn Hettrick, who served as Republican Co-Speaker when the Assembly was evenly divided between 21 Republicans and 21 Democrats in 1995.

He's remembered for leading a faction of Republicans against a massive tax increase in the early 2000s that caused a budget standstill.

The Nevada Supreme Court forced the Legislature to compromise and fund the government.

Assemblyman John "Jack" Jeffrey was also inducted. He led the Democratic caucus during three sessions in the 1980s and served as the right-hand man to legendary Speaker Joe Dini.

Lawmakers and staff say Jeffrey's standout legislation covered workers' compensation, occupational safety and state contractors.

Jeffrey died in 2014.

