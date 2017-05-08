Sheriff seeks acquaintances of man whose death is suspicious

Authorities are trying to find two acquaintances of a man whose body was found along a southeast Kansas road.
The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2qSNdSK ) reports that Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves is describing the death of 64-year-old James McFarland as "suspicious." His body was found April 30 near Baxter Springs.
A 55-year-old woman who is believed to have had a romantic relationship with McFarland and her 21-year-old son are being sought.
Groves says McFarland is believed to have been with the mother and son at a campground in Pawnee, Oklahoma, in mid-April. All three are believed to be homeless. Investigators are trying to figure out how McFarland got to southeast Kansas.
