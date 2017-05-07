Maine's opioid crisis focus of new task force

Lawmakers, law enforcement officials and medical professionals are diving into the opioid crisis that's leading to the deaths of more than one person a day.
A new task force's initial report notes that lawmakers have introduced 56 opioid-related bills to combat different aspects of the epidemic.
The executive director of the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services says the state's new model to create "Opioid Health Homes" for those with mental health and substance abuse disorders may not allow a relapsed individual to keep receiving services.
The task force's final report is due in early December.
Last year, the Maine Opiate Collaborative issued a wide-ranging 63-page report that recommended more support for people in recovery, from employment to treatment in jail to transportation.
