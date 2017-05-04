Democratic candidates for governor square off at debate

Democrats Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello are arguing over who can better appeal to rural Virginia voters who supported President Donald Trump in last year's election.
Northam and Perriello met in Roanoke for their second debate Thursday.
Both said they were confident they could win over rural voters who largely vote Republican. Northam cited his rural upbringing on the Eastern Shore while Perriello noted his experience representing a congressional district with many rural voters.
The debate was mostly cordial and without wide disagreement on most issues, but the pair did clash over who had the better plan to help low-income individuals find better paying jobs.
Virginia's gubernatorial race is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on Trump's presidency.
The primary election is June 13.
