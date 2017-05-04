National Politics

May 04, 2017 7:40 AM

Former Democracy Campaign chief anticipates run for governor

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A man who leads a nonprofit organization which encourages citizens to challenge the political establishment says he expects to run for Wisconsin governor.

Mike McCabe is also known as a founding member of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finance spending.

McCabe tells the State Journal (http://bit.ly/2qCDmAf ) he doesn't know if he would run as an independent, third party or major party candidate. He says he's gotten a letter signed by dozens of Wisconsinites urging him to consider a campaign. In an email to The Associated Press, McCabe says he's working on putting a team together and anticipates launching a campaign around Labor Day.

The 56-year-old McCabe is president of the nonprofit group Blue Jean Nation. He was director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign from 2000 to 2015.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 3:26

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit
Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death 3:17

Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death
Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire 1:08

Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos