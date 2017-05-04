National Politics

May 04, 2017 2:44 AM

Carney joins in urging Trump to stay in Paris climate accord

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has joined 11 other governors in writing a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon pollution and combat climate change.

Carney says the effects of climate change are already taking a toll on Delawareans, and that as a low-lying coastal state, Delaware is vulnerable to damage from sea level rise, stronger storm surges, and routine flooding.

Carney says the threats will only increase without a concerted effort to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

