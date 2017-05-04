Full-day kindergarten funding faces key test in House

The future of full-day kindergarten programs in New Hampshire is facing a major test in the state House.
A bill to provide more money to schools with full-day programs is up for a Thursday vote in the Republican-controlled chamber. Several dozen Republicans will need to join with the Democrats to pass the bill.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) supports expanding money for kindergarten programs, but many members of his own party reject it. New Hampshire gives districts half the normal amount of money per student for kindergartners, even if the program is full-day. The bill would give districts with full-day programs the same amount of money per student as it gives for other grades.
House Chief of Staff Terry Pfaff says leadership is not taking a stance on the bill.
