May 03, 2017 7:10 PM

Man shot by San Jose officer during family disturbance dies

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Police in San Jose fatally shot a 28-year-old after he charged at an officer with a knife during a family disturbance, authorities said.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the unidentified man died at a hospital Wednesday morning.

Garcia said two police officers arrived at the man's home Tuesday night after getting reports of a man fighting with his father.

Both the man and his father had called 911 to report the fight. When two officers arrived at the house, he emerged from a garage carrying two knives and charged at an officer, he said.

The man was known to officers because he had been arrested before for making criminal threats and had a history of drug abuse and mental illness, Garcia said. The man was not identified.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave.

