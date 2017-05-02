National Politics

Legislature OKs bills for park upkeep, free 5th grader entry

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada lawmakers are sending Gov. Brian Sandoval two bills aimed at maintaining and promoting state parks, including a measure to waive entry fees for fifth-graders.

Park officials say providing the free annual passes would have no fiscal effect.

Assembly Bill 385 is promoted as a way to get families outdoors.

Senators approved it unanimously Tuesday along with a measure to speed up funding for the Nevada Division of State Parks to catch up on a maintenance backlog.

The division can currently access only $64,000 annually of the $14.5 million set aside in 2009 for the park fix-ups.

Administrator Eric Johnson says that's not enough to address the need. Spokeswoman JoAnn Kittrell says the backlog totals $17 million statewide.

Assembly Bill 490 would let Johnson draw $2 million a year from existing funds.

