Voters to choose candidates for general election in Ohio

The mayor of Ohio's third-largest city faces two challengers in a key race for primary voters.
Democrat John Cranley seeks a second four-year term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson. The top two vote-getters Tuesday move on to the November election. There are no Republicans in the nonpartisan race.
Hamilton County elections director Sherry Poland expects turnout of 15 to 20 percent based on early voting and interest in the race.
Among other primaries Tuesday, Youngstown's incumbent Democratic mayor faces a rematch after a narrow 2013 primary victory. John McNally defeated Jamael Tito Brown, former city council president, by 142 votes.
Some voters have tax levies and other local measures to consider Tuesday.
Cleveland and Toledo have mayoral primaries in September.
