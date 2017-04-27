Democratic governor joins GOP counterpart on free tuition

Rhode Island's Democratic governor is inviting a Republican counterpart to help make the case for her plan to provide free tuition for two years at public colleges.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam are scheduled to talk with Rhode Island business leaders on a conference call Thursday.
Tennessee three years ago became the first state to make community college tuition-free for new high school graduates, and has recently expanded it to include older adults. Raimondo's plan would go further, including not just community colleges but the last two years at four-year institutions.
New York just passed a more expansive law, with some differences.
Raimondo's proposal has been endorsed by business groups but faces skepticism in the Democrat-controlled legislature. Top lawmakers have voiced concerns about the cost.
