National Politics

April 27, 2017 10:18 AM

Democratic governor joins GOP counterpart on free tuition

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's Democratic governor is inviting a Republican counterpart to help make the case for her plan to provide free tuition for two years at public colleges.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam are scheduled to talk with Rhode Island business leaders on a conference call Thursday.

Tennessee three years ago became the first state to make community college tuition-free for new high school graduates, and has recently expanded it to include older adults. Raimondo's plan would go further, including not just community colleges but the last two years at four-year institutions.

New York just passed a more expansive law, with some differences.

Raimondo's proposal has been endorsed by business groups but faces skepticism in the Democrat-controlled legislature. Top lawmakers have voiced concerns about the cost.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 1:43

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour
Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation 0:56

Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation
Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos