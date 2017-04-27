High court decides to retain judgeships in Rugby, Jamestown

The North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to retain state district court judgeships in Rugby and Jamestown.
The Rugby judgeship is being vacated by John McClintock and the Jamestown judgeship by John Greenwood. Both are retiring.
When a judge leaves the bench, justices are required by law to decide whether the judgeship should be retained, moved, or eliminated.
The high court recently decided that the Northeast Judicial District judge position in Rugby and the Southeast Judicial District judgeship in Jamestown both are "necessary for effective judicial administration."
