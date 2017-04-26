Sandoval witnesses Trump order paring federal school role

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval was front and center with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Wednesday as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the federal government's role in K-12 education.
The order directs DeVos to identify, within 300 days, areas to rein in regulations in an effort to give local officials greater control instead of following orders on what Trump called "federal whims."
Sandoval said some state leaders have felt increasingly constrained by rules sent down from Washington and heralded the initiative to reduce education mandates.
"It will allow governors across the nation to ensure that all states serve all students from all backgrounds," Sandoval said.
The Republican governor is pushing Nevada's Democratic-controlled Legislature to implement a school voucher program to provide public dollars for parents to spend on private schooling.
Sandoval spearheaded a massive tax increase in 2015 to fund education reforms.
He traveled to Washington at the White House's invitation.
He met with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to discuss hard rock mining and federal land oversight.
Sandoval also had a one-on-one meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The governor's spokeswoman Mari St. Martin said Wednesday evening she had no information to provide on that meeting.
