National Politics

April 25, 2017 7:10 AM

North Dakota delegation praises Perdue as ag secretary

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's congressional delegation is praising the Senate's confirmation of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary.

Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he'll advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs. His promise to reach across the aisle won him several votes from Democrats, including North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's.

Heitkamp says Perdue will be "a strong voice for agricultural trade in the administration."

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer touted Perdue's experience as the governor of a farm state and his understanding of the agriculture industry.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven says Perdue will be a strong leader for the federal Agriculture Department, which has about 100,000 employees and is in charge of the nation's food and farm programs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries

Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 2:03

Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries
Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is 1:23

Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do"
Holocaust Remembrance Day: We will not forget 1:20

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We will not forget

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos