Vermont firefighter returns to work after mayoral election

A Vermont firefighter whose medical leave became a mayoral election issue has returned to work. Brent Garrow returned to work at the Rutland fire department on Monday, following medical leave for a kidney transplant.
The Rutland Herald reports that (http://bit.ly/2oFvgol ) Garrow wrote on Facebook that the administration of former Mayor Christopher Louras had told him that he could not return to work after going on medical leave. A city alderman claimed on Facebook that it was retaliation for the city firefighters' union endorsing the ultimately victorious Mayor David Allaire. Garrow made the posting a few days prior to the election.
Louras' office denied having discussed Garrow's employment status, and the Rutland Herald was unable to reach Garrow for comment about the posting.
