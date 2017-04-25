National Politics

April 25, 2017 2:25 AM

Vermont firefighter returns to work after mayoral election

The Associated Press
RUTLAND, Vt.

A Vermont firefighter whose medical leave became a mayoral election issue has returned to work. Brent Garrow returned to work at the Rutland fire department on Monday, following medical leave for a kidney transplant.

The Rutland Herald reports that (http://bit.ly/2oFvgol ) Garrow wrote on Facebook that the administration of former Mayor Christopher Louras had told him that he could not return to work after going on medical leave. A city alderman claimed on Facebook that it was retaliation for the city firefighters' union endorsing the ultimately victorious Mayor David Allaire. Garrow made the posting a few days prior to the election.

Louras' office denied having discussed Garrow's employment status, and the Rutland Herald was unable to reach Garrow for comment about the posting.

