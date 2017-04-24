National Politics

April 24, 2017 8:33 AM

Sheriff's Office: Body of jet skier recovered from lake

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a jet skier missing since an accident on Saguaro Lake over the weekend.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says 21-year-old Joshua Slade's body was recovered early Monday morning after being located late Sunday night at a depth of 42 feet.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Slade turned in front of a fishing boat before his jet ski and the boat collided Saturday night.

Slade then submerged after being thrown from the jet ski and was not seen again by witnesses.

A friend who was near the collision told authorities that Slade wasn't wearing a flotation device because they were getting a final ride in before placing the jet ski on its trailer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park
Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track 1:36

Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track
Mississippi Gulf Coast March For Climate Science 1:13

Mississippi Gulf Coast March For Climate Science

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos