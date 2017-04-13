National Politics

April 13, 2017 10:55 PM

Southern Illinois authorities launch corruption tip line

The Associated Press
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill.

A law enforcement task force has started a tip line to collect information about public corruption in Southern Illinois.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce and St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly say the phone number will be advertised on billboards.

The task force investigates possible corruption by elected officials or public employees in the 38 counties that make up the Department of Justice's Southern District of Illinois. It includes representatives of the FBI, Illinois State Police and IRS Criminal Investigations.

Kelly says prosecution of corruption has increased greatly in the area over the past five years. He says trust in public institutions is low and "we must do everything we can to protect it from those who would violate it."

The number is 618-589-7353.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Will street go two-way down Vieux Marche?

Will street go two-way down Vieux Marche? 0:46

Will street go two-way down Vieux Marche?
Teacher's students are 1:14

Teacher's students are "a blessing and a joy"
Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature 1:35

Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos