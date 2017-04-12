Lindemuth asks lawmakers to consider her entire record

Attorney General Jahna (JON'-uh) Lindemuth has asked legislators to consider her entire record in weighing her confirmation.
Lindemuth appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where she explained her decision to pursue settlement in a dispute over access along a road leading from Copper Center to Klutina Lake.
Ahtna Inc. sued the state and argues the road traverses undeveloped Ahtna land. The Alaska Native regional corporation in 2016 scored a partial victory in superior court, when a judge found the state's right-of-way claims to be too far-reaching.
During public testimony, former state Attorney General Michael Geraghty was among those who praised Lindemuth as skilled and highly qualified for the job.
Much of her opposition focused on her decision to pursue settlement in the Ahtna case.
