State lawmaker joins 2018 GOP primary field for US Senate

0:53 Weed World lollypops on the street in Biloxi Pause

0:58 Fishbone Alley logo etched into floor of downtown Gulfport's first market

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

0:45 Sound check for Spring Break Explosion

1:08 Crime Victims' Rights ceremony focuses on Ja-Naya Thompson and family

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:08 Keep On Smilin'