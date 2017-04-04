National Politics

April 4, 2017 11:05 PM

Christie administration set to give 2018 budget update

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration is set to update the Democrat-led Legislature on the state's revenue picture for the upcoming fiscal year.

Treasurer Ford Scudder is scheduled to brief Assembly budget writing committee on Wednesday, along with legislative budget forecasters.

Christie has proposed a $35.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2018, which starts July 1. Earlier this year his administration estimated about $36.2 billion in total revenues.

The briefings are part of the budget process that earlier in Christie's administration gave hints of trouble on the horizon. In 2014, Christie was forced to slash the state's pension payment by about $1 billion to nearly $700 million.

Christie's 2018 proposal calls for a $2.5 billion pension payment, up from $1.9 billion in 2017.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Patients of Dr. Millette won't meet hospital one-on-one

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos