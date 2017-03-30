Lawmakers approve broader domestic terrorism definition

Georgia lawmakers have approved a bill expanding the state's definition of domestic terrorism.
Republican leaders in the House added the language Thursday to an unrelated bill requiring the Georgia Bureau of Information to publicize names of people being released from federal prisons who don't have permission to be in the U.S. The Senate agreed later in the evening, sending it to the governor's desk.
Updating the state's law on terrorism was a top priority for Senate Republicans.
The bill contains mandatory sentencing requirements, including a five to 35 year span for disabling or destroying critical infrastructure. Opponents of the bill fear that could be used against protesters.
The House failed twice to pass the original bill on domestic terrorism on Tuesday, falling short of the 91 votes necessary.
