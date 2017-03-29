New Mexico creates repair fund for state trust lands

New Mexico's governor has signed legislation to gradually set aside up to $5 million to help repair damaged or polluted state trust lands.
The bill signed by Gov. Susana Martinez on Wednesday creates the State Trust Lands Restoration and Remediation Fund. The account can be tapped to clean up illegal dumping, restore watersheds from wildfire damage or deal with invasive plant species.
Republican Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn proposed the legislation as his agency grappled with waste-water spills by a financially troubled oil-well company and wildfire recovery efforts.
The new fund gets 1 percent of revenues from the state's land maintenance fund, or about $580,000 annually.
The maintenance fund is the source of the State Land Office's operating budget and receives money from activities ranging from cattle grazing to oil extraction.
