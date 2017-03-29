Ole Miss grad lands job as Ivanka Trump’s assistant

Ivanka Trump has hired an Ole Miss graduate as her personal assistant, The Oxford Eagle reports.
Bridges Lamar is an Oxford native and granddaughter of former mayor Patricia Lamar, the newspaper says. Her father, Chad Lamar, is an assistant U.S. Attorney in Mississippi’s Northern District.
The 2016 University of Mississippi graduate also has an interest in politics, having graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in public policy leadership from the Trent Lott Leadership Institute, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She got the job with Trump on the recommendation of Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby. Her LinkedIn profile says she has worked as a staff assistant to Shelby since September. She previously held internship positions with the House of Representatives, the House Homeland Security Committee and the U.S. Attorney’s Office where her father works.
By all accounts, Lamar will be busy in Washington D.C. National media outlets have been reporting on the growing influence Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have in her father’s administration.
NBC reported Monday that Ivanka Trump is intent on pursuing issues important to her while her father is president, including empowerment of women. She has an office in the West Wing and has applied for a security clearance.
News of Lamar’s new job garnered plenty of shares on Facebook, including one from her sisters at the Tau Chapter of Chi Omega at Ole Miss: “We are SO proud of Tau alum Bridges Lamar!” the post said.
The Eagle says Lamar will be one of two assistants to Ivanka Trump.
Anita Lee
