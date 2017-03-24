Vermont environmental summit draws Obama climate chief

Former President Barack Obama's chief climate negotiator will speak at a Vermont environmental summit.
The two-day Leahy Center Environmental Summit starts Friday. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy will introduce Todd Stern, the former U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change under President Obama. Stern led the U.S. negotiating team for the Paris Agreement, which aims to mitigate global temperature rises to avoid the adverse effects of climate change.
The summit brings hundreds of scientists and environmentalists together to tackle issues around climate change and clean water. Many Vermont scientists say they are concerned about the proposed cuts to environmental programs by President Donald Trump.
