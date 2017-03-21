Police: Missouri killing may be connected to car break-in

Police say a deadly shooting in suburban St. Louis may be connected to a car break-in.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2n9yTp2 ) reports that a man in his 40s or 50s was killed early Tuesday in a subdivision in Jennings. Officers responding to a report of a disturbance or tampering with a vehicle found the man lying in the street.
St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda says the man had been shot twice in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Granda says it's possible the man was shot while trying to break into a car.
Another man who lived in the area was taken into custody. Police say he is cooperating with detectives.
Comments