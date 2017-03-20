Busy day set for Maryland lawmakers on 'crossover' day

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium Pause

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:28 Infinity Science Center introduces children to space

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:30 Trampoline Parks open in Gulfport, D'Iberville