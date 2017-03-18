Manchin: GOP replacement health care plan is bad politics

At a Town Hall meeting that drew 600 people, Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Affordable Care Act needs repair but the current plan to replace it represents bad politics by Republicans trying to keep promises to repeal the program established under then-President Barack Obama.
At the fourth such meeting organized by health-care advocates, Manchin says the pending House Republican proposal would make things worse.
The Congressional Budget Office predicts that plan would leave 24 million people uninsured over the next decade.
Republican lawmakers — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Reps. Alex Mooney, David McKinley and Evan Jenkins — declined to attend the Town Halls.
The crowd applauded when advocate Mary Ann Claytor promised they'd have Manchin's back in his 2018 re-election if he has theirs now.
Comments