Murder case of ex-Tucson Fire captain now in hands of a jury

Deliberations are set to begin in the second murder trial of a former Tucson Fire Department captain accused of killing his ex-wife and two others.
Closing arguments were heard Wednesday in Pima County Superior Court.
Jurors failed to reach a verdict last November for David Watson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of second-degree murder in the separate cold-case deaths of ex-wife Linda Watson, her mother and her mother's friend.
Prosecutors say Watson killed Linda Watson during a custody battle. Her remains were found in the desert in 2003, but weren't identified until 2011.
David Watson is accused of fatally shooting his former mother-in-law Marilyn Cox and her friend Renee Farnsworth in 2003 following a legal battle over visitation rights involving her granddaughter.
